Free N95 masks available at Food City

Food City is offering free N95 face masks to customers and associates.

The grocery chain will receive several shipments of these face coverings, which will be available at the front of the store, while supplies last. The program is made available through a partnership with Topco Associates, LLC cooperative and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is our top priority. We’re proud to partner with Topco and the Department of HHS to make these top-quality masks available, as we continue to navigate through one of the worst spikes we’ve encountered during the pandemic,” Food City CEO Steven C. Smith said in a news release.

In mid-January, the federal government announced plans to distribute 400 million N95 face coverings through retailers around the country. The initiative is intended to slow the spread of COVID-19.