Free health fair, clinic offered Wednesday at Mendota Community Health Center
Free health fair, clinic offered Wednesday at Mendota Community Health Center

MENDOTA, Va. — The Health Wagon, is offering a free health fair at Mendota Community Health Center on Wednesday in Washington County.

Held at 2534 Mendota Road, this event by the region’s free clinic, will begin at 9 a.m. and run to 5 p.m.

Sponsors for the event are the Health Wagon, Smiddy Clinic, Sister Bernie Clinic and the Mendota Community Board.

Some of the health screenings and services offered are physical exams, pharmacy consults, pulmonology consults, lab services, diabetic screenings, nutrition education, EKGs, pap smears, breathing tests, cardiovascular/stroke screenings, health education and resources, blood pressure readings, medical weight loss, chest X-rays, skin cancer screenings, mammogram registration, Medicaid enrollment, COVID-19 testing and immunizations.

The Health Wagon is a nurse practitioner-managed clinic that has been in existence since 1980.

For more, call 276-328-8850 or visit www.thehealthwagon.org.

