Free flu vaccine clinic to be held in Sullivan County

A free flu vaccine clinic is being held today by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department at its locations in Blountville and Kingsport.

The clinic is part of a statewide effort called “FightFluTN.” The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health recommend that everyone six months of age and older get a flu vaccine every year.

Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu, and can prevent serious complications that can result in hospitalization and even death, the Health Department said in a news release.

The Blountville location, 154 Blountville Bypass, will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., while the Kingsport location, 1041 E. Sullivan St., will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

No COVID-19 vaccines will be given at either location today.