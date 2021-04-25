Free dental care to be provided April 29-May 1 at Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents in Southwest Virginia will have the opportunity to receive free dental extractions during an event scheduled April 29, 30 and May 1, according to the Appalachian Dental Association Foundation.

Part of the Mission of Mission program, volunteers at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center’s “Mini-MOM” event will provide free care to about 100 adults. Patients will be seen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29 and 30 and from 7 a.m. to noon on May 1. The event will take place at the AHCDC on Campus Drive in Abingdon.