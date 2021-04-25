 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Free dental care to be provided April 29-May 1 at Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center
0 comments

Free dental care to be provided April 29-May 1 at Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BHC logo square

ABINGDON, Va. — Residents in Southwest Virginia will have the opportunity to receive free dental extractions during an event scheduled April 29, 30 and May 1, according to the Appalachian Dental Association Foundation.

Part of the Mission of Mission program, volunteers at the Appalachian Highlands Community Dental Center’s “Mini-MOM” event will provide free care to about 100 adults. Patients will be seen from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 29 and 30 and from 7 a.m. to noon on May 1. The event will take place at the AHCDC on Campus Drive in Abingdon.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sheriff's Office releases Isaiah Brown 911 call and body camera video

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts