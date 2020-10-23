Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers set to close

BRISTOL, Va. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers at The Falls in Bristol, Virginia is set to close near the end of October.

Bristol, Virginia City Manager Randy Eads said he was notified in July by Interstate Realty that the restaurant, which serves burgers, chicken sandwiches and hot dogs along with an assortment of frozen treats, would be closing.

Representatives of Interstate Realty were not immediately available Thursday for comment.

Freddy’s opened at The Falls in December 2016, around the same time as Buffalo Wild Wings.

When it opened, the 3,300-square-foot restaurant had seating for about 100 and employed about 75 people from the Twin City, Abingdon and Saltville. At that time, Freddy’s had 235 locations in 30 states.