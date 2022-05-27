Fox Meadow residents question why rezoning is necessary

BRISTOL, TENN. – After the Bristol Tennessee City Council heard from a local developer asking that a 23-acre parcel of land where he plans to build 176 single-family homes be rezoned earlier this week, current residents of the Fox Meadows neighborhood shared their concerns regarding the proposal.

Daryl Castle and Scott Ball, both residents of Fox Meadows, explained the Fox Meadows community is not opposed to the further development of the neighborhood. Instead, Ball explains their main worry lies with the petitioned rezoning of the 23 acres from R-2 to a Planned Residential Development (PRD), which would allow developer Jerome Malinay's Ardent Development Group and D.R. Horton, the Texas-based contracted builder, to construct multi-family units.

"We actually don't oppose the expansion at all. We're just opposed to this expansion," Ball said. "Under the current zoning (R2), only single-family homes and duplexes are allowed. Under the proposed zoning (PRD), multi-family homes would be permitted, and even though the proposed site plan does not include multi-family homes, there are no guarantees that the developer (Malinay) and their corporate builder (DR Horton) will actually complete the site plan that they've presented."

The planned 176 single-family units would bring the total amount of units at Fox Meadows to 309 units and would conclude the development of Fox Meadows, began by Ardent Development Group in 2004.

Castle shared some of the other issues Fox Meadows residents believe should be addressed before the rezoning is formalized.

"We have very small roads. We don't have sidewalks. Our children play and ride their bikes and walk in the streets. We have one street that has 20 children. So, that's a concern for us," Castle said. "The water is going to be provided by the Bluff City Utility district. We don't know if they can supply that much water."

Ball questioned the availability of space for new students at Avoca Elementary School.

"How does this impact Avoca? Avoca is already full," Ball said. "It just gets really tricky for the school system, and it could cause some problems."

Ball sees no reason why the expansion of Fox Meadows cannot be completed as R2 zoning, which is how it was planned 20 years ago, and is concerned about the fact that Malinay has stated several times it is not possible.

"You can see the original plan for Fox Meadows as it was laid out almost 20 years ago, and you can see very clearly, it's very easy to see on that site plan. How the neighborhood would be able to expand under the current zoning," Ball said. "One of the things that Mr. Malinay has said on a regular basis is that it's not possible for him to develop the back of the neighborhood without the rezoning, and that's just not true because it's right there in that (original) site plan."

Both Castle and Ball have sent emails with the concerns of the neighborhood to the members of the Bristol, Tennessee City Council, but they have yet to receive an official response.

"They (City Council) have an obligation to the residents and taxpayers of Bristol (Tennessee) in general and Fox Meadows in this instance in particular, and so we don't think that the City Council should be taking their cues from Mr. Malinay, or from D.R. Horton without considering how that impacts potentially the life and livelihood of Fox Meadows residents," Ball said.

Residents of Fox Meadows plan on attending the next Bristol Tennessee City Council meeting Tuesday, June 7, to plead their case.

The full rezoning request can be found at the link below.

