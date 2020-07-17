BRISTOL, Va. — A fourth police officer in Bristol, Virginia has tested positive for COVID-19 as crews continue to clean city buildings.
City Manager Randy Eads confirmed Friday that another officer contracted the virus, which resulted in the closing of the Police Department and City Hall. A spray disinfectant was used Thursday night, and a deep clean was conducted Friday, Eads said.
Eads said city policy requires employees with symptoms to stay home and quarantine. The entire SWAT team and nine other officers have been tested due to concerns, he said. Only four have been confirmed to be positive.
City dispatch continues to take 911 calls and officers, who typically don’t actually spend time at the Police Department, continue to respond to calls and patrol the city. Because a number of officers have been quarantined, others, such as school resource officers and detectives, are responding to calls, the department said Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.