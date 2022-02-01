Four Sullivan County deputies honored for heroic life-saving actions

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Four deputies with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were honored Monday for their life-saving actions in two separate incidents — the recent shooting of a deputy and a fire in Bristol.

The Life Saving Awards were presented by Sheriff Jeff Cassidy to Deputy Shane Amyx, Deputy Tyler McCready, Deputy Cody Ball and Deputy Cory Hall during a ceremony at the Sheriff’s Office in Blountville.

The first award went to Amyx for his actions during a Jan. 20 fire on Cedar Road in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Deputy Amyx responded to a house fire and observed it still occupied and the structure engulfed in smoke and flames. Without hesitation, Deputy Amyx entered the side door, where he observed a male on the floor. Deputy Amyx then entered the home, even though the house was full of smoke and fire, pulled the resident out into safety,” Cassidy said. “He demonstrated bravery, courage, self-sacrifice and exceptional heroism that day.”

Awards were also handed to McCready and Ball for their heroic efforts in assisting Hall during the Jan. 21 shooting that sent his partner, Deputy Evan Wade, to the hospital. Sheriff Cassidy highlighted their quick reactions during a hectic situation.

“They [McCready and Ball] held firm during the chaos, provided cover while Deputy Wade was being extracted from a dangerous event. Their bravery and quick reaction saved the life of one of our beloved deputies,” Cassidy said.

Hall, whose family was present at the ceremony, was presented with the Life Saving Award and the Medal of Valor for his actions in the shooting. The sheriff emphasized his self-sacrifice and courage while moving Wade to safety.

“You demonstrated bravery, courage, self-sacrifice and exceptional heroism in that day, you faced grave danger, but you faced it with firmness and strength of courage in the protection of life,” Cassidy said.

Hall has been a volunteer deputy for three years and works full-time as a nurse. He said both professions help him respond to help his partner.

“I didn’t think one bit, my training took place, and I just acted on that,” Hall said. “I actually didn’t have a single thought process until I figured a way out of the building. I just diverted to my training, the training took over and I was the robot at that time,” he said.

Wade, who continues to recuperate at home, was presented with the Life Saving Award and Medal of Valor last week.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.