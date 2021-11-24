Four more sentenced in unemployment scam

Four more Southwest Virginia residents were sentenced to federal prison time this week.

The four were found guilty of conspiring with more than 30 other people to defraud the United States government by filing claims for almost a half million dollars in pandemic unemployment benefits and committing mail fraud and other offenses, a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Randall Johnson, 42, of Castlewood, Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 24 months in prison. Tuesday, Steven Mullins, 34, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was sentenced to 27 months, Ajay Johnson, 26, of Fruitland Park, Florida, received a sentence of 30 months, and Patrick Payne, 43, of Big Stone Gap, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

“The nearly $500,000 in funds stolen by this conspiracy could have gone to Virginians in critical need of support during a pandemic, but instead went into the hands of those undeserving,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Tuesday. “The sentences handed out this week prove that this Department of Justice will not standby as individuals take advantage of programs designed to help our nation recovery from this once in a generation health crisis.”

