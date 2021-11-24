Four more sentenced in unemployment scam

Four more Southwest Virginia residents were sentenced to federal prison time this week.
The four were found guilty of conspiring with more than 30 other people to defraud the United States government by filing claims for almost a half million dollars in pandemic unemployment benefits and committing mail fraud and other offenses, a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Randall Johnson, 42, of Castlewood, Virginia, was sentenced Monday to 24 months in prison. Tuesday, Steven Mullins, 34, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was sentenced to 27 months, Ajay Johnson, 26, of Fruitland Park, Florida, received a sentence of 30 months, and Patrick Payne, 43, of Big Stone Gap, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.
“The nearly $500,000 in funds stolen by this conspiracy could have gone to Virginians in critical need of support during a pandemic, but instead went into the hands of those undeserving,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said Tuesday. “The sentences handed out this week prove that this Department of Justice will not standby as individuals take advantage of programs designed to help our nation recovery from this once in a generation health crisis.”
According to court documents, R. Johnson, Mullins, Payne, and A. Johnson conspired with others to file claims for pandemic unemployment benefits through the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) website. The scheme involved submitting claims for various individuals who were not eligible to receive pandemic unemployment benefits, including numerous inmates incarcerated in Southwest Virginia regional jails. To date, 23 of the co-conspirators have pleaded guilty to their roles in the broader conspiracy.
Conspiracy members lied on the VEC filings as part of the scheme to make filers appear eligible for benefits. Because pandemic unemployment benefits were paid weekly, each of those filings re-verified and re-certified the false statements on numerous occasions throughout the scheme.
In all, the conspiracy participants filed fraudulent claims for approximately 37 individuals, causing at least $499,000 in false claims to be have been paid. In addition to those indicted, eight co-conspirators have already entered into plea agreements with the United States.
The Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation, the Norton Police Department, and the Russell County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.
Assistant United States Attorney Daniel J. Murphy prosecuted the case.