Four charged with attempted murder in mid-June firebombing in Marion

MARION, Va. — Four Marion men have been charged with attempted murder in a firebombing at a Marion apartment in mid-June, according to town detectives.

The last two of the suspects were taken into custody Wednesday.

On June 18, Marion police and fire units were called to Severt Hills Apartments to a report that the outside of one of the buildings had been set on fire. Marion Police Det. Sgt. Wes Thomas said a resident was able to snuff out the flames before units arrived and no one was injured.

At the scene, Thomas said, Det. Brian Sexton discovered evidence of multiple fire bombs. Interviews and surveillance footage led the investigators to four suspects: 28-year-old Calab Andrew Greer, 38-year-old Rainey Glosson Cox Jr., Kenneth Harlan Greer, 27, and Richard Curtis Lewis, 28, all of Marion.

According to court records, the devices were made out of bottles of gasoline and are believed to have targeted the apartment of a woman with whom Cox had a relationship and who is pregnant with his child.

Cox, Lewis, Calab Greer and Kenneth Greer were each charged with attempted murder, attempted arson of an occupied dwelling, conspiracy to commit arson, and possession, manufacture or transportation of an explosive.