Four agencies receive grant funding for new police cruisers

A federal agency has awarded four Southwest Virginia law enforcement agencies thousands of dollars in grants and loans for the purchase of new patrol vehicles.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced $280,000 in federal funding for patrol vehicles in Dickenson County, the city of Norton and the towns of Gate City and Tazewell. The USDA is investing a total of $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, including Tennessee and Virginia. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents, according to a USDA news release.
“Public safety is among the most important responsibilities of local governments, but purchasing equipment can strain the budgets in rural communities,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.
Griffith said the funding will help law enforcement officers perform their duties.
A grant of $50,000 has been awarded to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office for two patrol vehicles. Sheriff Jeff Fleming said he continues to work hard to use grant opportunities to fund the department with patrol vehicles.
The Rural Development investment will be used to purchase two 2021 properly equipped vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office. The county has several vehicles that are older with high mileage and are no longer considered safe and reliable patrol vehicles, according to a USDA report on the grants.
The town of Gate City is receiving a grant of $26,200 and loan of $48,800 for two patrol vehicles. The USDA report says the town will purchase two used 2018 patrol vehicles. The town currently has five full-time and three part-time officers, but only four patrol vehicles.
The city of Norton is receiving a $50,000 grant, as well as a $50,000 loan to purchase two patrol vehicles. The town of Tazewell is receiving a $50,000 grant to purchase two vehicles.
In all, the USDA is investing in 233 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program.
