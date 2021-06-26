Four agencies receive grant funding for new police cruisers

A federal agency has awarded four Southwest Virginia law enforcement agencies thousands of dollars in grants and loans for the purchase of new patrol vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development announced $280,000 in federal funding for patrol vehicles in Dickenson County, the city of Norton and the towns of Gate City and Tazewell. The USDA is investing a total of $185 million to equip, rebuild and modernize essential services in rural areas of 32 states, including Tennessee and Virginia. The investments will benefit 3 million rural residents, according to a USDA news release.

“Public safety is among the most important responsibilities of local governments, but purchasing equipment can strain the budgets in rural communities,” said U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem.

Griffith said the funding will help law enforcement officers perform their duties.

A grant of $50,000 has been awarded to the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office for two patrol vehicles. Sheriff Jeff Fleming said he continues to work hard to use grant opportunities to fund the department with patrol vehicles.