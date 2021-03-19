Foul play suspected in fatal fire in Marion

MARION, Va. — The body of a woman was found inside a home on North Chestnut Street in Marion, where emergency crews were called early Thursday to reports of a fire, a possible fight and gunshots.

The fire and death are being investigated as suspicious, according to Marion Police Lt. Rusty Hamm, who is investigating.

The woman whose remains were found hadn’t been identified late Thursday. Investigators believe they know her identity, but her name won’t be released until she is positively identified by the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke, which is conducting an autopsy, Police Chief John Clair said. Her family must also be notified, he said.

He did say the remains are not those of the home’s owner, who was not at the residence when it caught fire.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The investigation began after Marion Fire/EMS was called to the home around 2:45 a.m. Shortly afterward, the Police Department received reports of a possible fight and gunfire at the same residence.

Hamm said the reports of gunfire have not been confirmed. A former firefighter with Marion Fire/EMS, he noted that structure fires often make loud noises that neighbors could have mistaken for gunfire.