Foster, Thomas seek sheriff's post in November

The elephant in the race is the potential that city leaders could close the overcrowded city jail, join the Southwest Regional Jail Authority and house its prisoners in its four facilities, due to the current costs of housing excess prisoners in other facilities. Closing the lockup would result in layoffs for dozens of certified jail employees.

“I’m hoping the city can come up with a way to build a new jail so we can house more prisoners,” he said. “The most important thing is to keep the jobs here in Bristol, Virginia. Taxes will go up whether you build here or you send prisoners to another jurisdiction. I’m a taxpayer, and I would rather spend the money on bricks and mortar and see where my money is going instead of writing a check every month.”

Thomas said he understands the city’s financial circumstances, but he’s concerned about issues that haven’t been discussed publicly.

“I’m concerned about tying our guys up on transportation going to the other side of Abingdon, and what happens if, while they’re on the way up there, a prisoner starts fighting with them,” Thomas said. “Or if you’re at Exit 13 and somebody is kicking the window out of the car, who do you call for help?”