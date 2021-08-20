Former utility district manager indicted on theft charges

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Tina Grindstaff who served as the Bristol-Bluff City Utility District Manager from August 5, 2008 through June 6, 2019.

Comptroller investigators found that Grindstaff misappropriated at least $294,810.71 in district funds by directing unauthorized compensation to herself, according to a news release issued Friday. The compensation included payments for overtime, leave, holiday, and bonus pay that were not authorized by the district’s board of commissioners or Grindstaff’s employment agreement, the release states.

In addition, investigators said Grindstaff paid bonuses to employees totaling at least $24,025 that were not approved by the board of commissioners. These bonuses were not reflected on the employees’ annual W-2 forms.

The investigation also reveals that Grindstaff directed questionable payments and provided life insurance for her father totaling at least $132,907.13, the release states.

Grindstaff also made questionable payments to her aunt totaling $24,200, the release states.