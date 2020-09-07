Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson dies

Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson died Saturday.
“I was saddened to hear about the passing,” his successor, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, said in a statement.
Anderson worked at the Kingsport Police Department for 24 years prior to being elected sheriff in 1998. He was sheriff until 2018, when he lost the election to Cassidy.
During his 20 years as sheriff, Anderson made a number of contributions to the community.
“Wayne was passionate about serving the community, especially those most vulnerable. He created several programs aimed at helping at-risk children, such as ‘Toys From Cops,’” Cassidy said.
During Anderson’s tenure, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office participated in three seasons of National Geographic’s TV show “Southern Justice.”
Anderson also pushed for pay raises for Sheriff’s Office employees by suing the county for $9.9 million in 2012. The settlement of that suit included a 2% pay increase for Sheriff’s Office employees. He sued again in 2015 for $6.5 million. That settlement included a 5% pay raise for employees and the hiring of additional personnel.
In a 2018 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier, Anderson said he had only one regret in his 20 years as sheriff — the controversial text messages he sent to an employee in 2018 that surfaced days before the election.
The texts criticized his opponent and a candidate for county mayor and were filled with profanity and derogatory comments about current and former Sheriff’s Office employees.
Anderson added that he was “venting” because he was under a lot of pressure from a stressful campaign for office and previously had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
“That’s not me,” Anderson said. “That’s not who I am.”
Beyond that final election in 2018, Anderson said he looked forward to a new life.
“I just keep reminding myself, ‘No more responsibility,’” Anderson said in 2018. “Life’s not always about work. … I’ve been on call since 1977 — every single day, 24/7. … I look forward [to] just having some days to do what I want to do — if I want to fish, play golf.”
In the 2018 interview, Anderson said he is most proud of the community outreach programs that he established and expanded at the Sheriff’s Office.
He also pointed to the department’s fugitive apprehension unit; his decision to hire more corrections, reserve and auxiliary officers; providing better training for all personnel; and improving and adding to the department’s fleet of vehicles.
“Wayne accomplished a lot during his time as sheriff, and his service to this department and county won’t be forgotten,” Cassidy said in the statement Saturday. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Peggy, and all of his family.”
