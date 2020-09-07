Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson dies

Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson died Saturday.

“I was saddened to hear about the passing,” his successor, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, said in a statement.

Anderson worked at the Kingsport Police Department for 24 years prior to being elected sheriff in 1998. He was sheriff until 2018, when he lost the election to Cassidy.

During his 20 years as sheriff, Anderson made a number of contributions to the community.

“Wayne was passionate about serving the community, especially those most vulnerable. He created several programs aimed at helping at-risk children, such as ‘Toys From Cops,’” Cassidy said.

During Anderson’s tenure, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office participated in three seasons of National Geographic’s TV show “Southern Justice.”

Anderson also pushed for pay raises for Sheriff’s Office employees by suing the county for $9.9 million in 2012. The settlement of that suit included a 2% pay increase for Sheriff’s Office employees. He sued again in 2015 for $6.5 million. That settlement included a 5% pay raise for employees and the hiring of additional personnel.

In a 2018 interview with the Bristol Herald Courier, Anderson said he had only one regret in his 20 years as sheriff — the controversial text messages he sent to an employee in 2018 that surfaced days before the election.

The texts criticized his opponent and a candidate for county mayor and were filled with profanity and derogatory comments about current and former Sheriff’s Office employees.