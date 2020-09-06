 Skip to main content
Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson dies
Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson dies

  • Updated
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson died Saturday.

"I was saddened to hear about the passing of former Sullivan County Sheriff Wayne Anderson Saturday evening," Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a statement.

"Wayne was passionate about serving the community, especially those most vulnerable.  He created several programs aimed at helping at-risk children, such as ‘Toys From Cops,’" Cassidy said.

"Wayne accomplished a lot during his time as Sheriff, and his service to this department and county won’t be forgotten.  Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife, Peggy, and all of his family.”

