Former Sullivan County Director of Schools to return in interim capacity

The chairman also said he liked the idea of doing a full director search later on, hopefully in “smoother waters” with schools fully reopened and West Ridge High School up and running. But Jones said that amid all the current turbulence of the pandemic and multiple school moves and closings, there is a clear benefit to “having somebody who knows the system well.”

“I can assure you, no individual who’s retired is going to come back in just for the money,” he said, to laughter from other members.

Mark Ireson cast an “abstain with cause” vote, making him the lone member who didn’t vote for Rafalowski.

He said Friday that he didn’t oppose making Rafalowski an interim director: It was a matter of bad timing.

Earlier in the meeting, Ireson introduced a measure that would have reopened the possibility of renaming Sullivan Heights Middle, which will open next year in the old Sullivan South High School campus.

Ireson’s measure, which failed 5-2, would have introduced the possibility of changing the school’s name to Sullivan South Middle. The measure also would have reintroduced the possibility of making the new middle school’s mascot the Raiders rather than the Huskies.