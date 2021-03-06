Former Sullivan County Director of Schools to return in interim capacity

Former Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski has agreed to leave retirement and lead the school system again as interim director.
Shortly after hearing that news from Board Chairman Randall Jones Thursday evening, the school board voted 6-0 to let Jones begin negotiating a salary and start date with Rafalowski. The week before, at its work session, the board asked Jones to gauge Rafalowski’s interest in the interim position.
“I was afraid she’d say no, but she did say yes and is very willing to [hold the position],” Jones said.
Rafalowski could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.
At both the work session and the regular meeting Thursday, multiple board members stressed the need to quickly find an interim director to help the school system prepare for current director David Cox’s retirement in June.
“The faster that we can move and allow [Rafalowski to work] side by side with [Cox], that will help that transition,” board member Mary Rouse said. “The next six months is crucial for Sullivan County to be able to move forward … positively and effectively.”
Board member Paul Robinson asked whether any current school administrators had been asked whether they were interested in the position. Jones said that while he hadn’t talked with any Sullivan County Schools principals about the position, he asked the two current assistant directors whether they were interested. Both told him no.
The chairman also said he liked the idea of doing a full director search later on, hopefully in “smoother waters” with schools fully reopened and West Ridge High School up and running. But Jones said that amid all the current turbulence of the pandemic and multiple school moves and closings, there is a clear benefit to “having somebody who knows the system well.”
“I can assure you, no individual who’s retired is going to come back in just for the money,” he said, to laughter from other members.
Mark Ireson cast an “abstain with cause” vote, making him the lone member who didn’t vote for Rafalowski.
He said Friday that he didn’t oppose making Rafalowski an interim director: It was a matter of bad timing.
Earlier in the meeting, Ireson introduced a measure that would have reopened the possibility of renaming Sullivan Heights Middle, which will open next year in the old Sullivan South High School campus.
Ireson’s measure, which failed 5-2, would have introduced the possibility of changing the school’s name to Sullivan South Middle. The measure also would have reintroduced the possibility of making the new middle school’s mascot the Raiders rather than the Huskies.
Various community members who were unhappy with the new name and mascot requested the change, he said.
Ireson said that since Rafalowski facilitated the original process of choosing the new middle school’s name and mascot, and since some board members cited their trust in her leadership when they voted down the new measure, he didn’t think it wise to outright support making her the interim director.
“She didn’t really decide [the name and mascot]. I understand that,” Ireson said. “But … I felt like I needed to abstain and stay away from it. … ”
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely