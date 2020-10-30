Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. — A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $20,000 from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and soliciting sex and nude photographs from women on home electronic monitoring, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.
Gate City resident Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of wire fraud in November 2019, Bubar said in a news release.
“Citizens have to be able to trust public officials, but when officers violate that trust, it threatens the rule of law,” Bubar said in the statement. “I am grateful for the hard work put into this case by the FBI and the Virginia State Police, as we seek to root out corruption at every level.”
Court records show that between 2014 and 2017, when Spicer was a deputy, he submitted requests for 765 hours of overtime that he didn’t work. He was paid $21,346 from federal grant funds allotted to the Sheriff’s Office.
Spicer also abused his position as owner and operator of a company called Spicewater Home Electronic Monitoring, or Spicewater, the statement said. The company was responsible for providing home electronic monitoring services for people sentenced to that kind of surveillance by the Scott County Circuit Court, the statement said.
While Spicewater contracted another business to do the electronic monitoring, the people being monitored paid Spicer for it, the statement said. And when the contracted business stopped providing those services for several months in 2017, Spicer still received $13,797 in payments, “even though no such monitoring services were being performed,” the statement said.
Additionally, the statement said that Spicer told women he solicited nude photos and sex from that he wouldn’t reveal that they were breaking the electronic monitoring rules, if they complied.
The former sheriff’s deputy also defrauded the Department of Criminal Justice Services by logging onto its website with other officers’ information and completing online courses and tests for them, the statement said. He was paid for completing some of that online training.
