Former Scott County sheriff’s deputy sentenced to prison for embezzlement, wire fraud

ABINGDON, Va. — A former Scott County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to two years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to embezzling more than $20,000 from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and soliciting sex and nude photographs from women on home electronic monitoring, according to acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar.

Gate City resident Jeffrey Scott Spicer, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of embezzlement and one count of wire fraud in November 2019, Bubar said in a news release.

“Citizens have to be able to trust public officials, but when officers violate that trust, it threatens the rule of law,” Bubar said in the statement. “I am grateful for the hard work put into this case by the FBI and the Virginia State Police, as we seek to root out corruption at every level.”

Court records show that between 2014 and 2017, when Spicer was a deputy, he submitted requests for 765 hours of overtime that he didn’t work. He was paid $21,346 from federal grant funds allotted to the Sheriff’s Office.