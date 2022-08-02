Former players, community members advocate for Timmons to continue coaching

BRISTOL, Va. – City School Board members heard from several former players and parents Monday, all voicing support for longtime Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons.

Timmons who has been at VHS for several seasons, is currently not listed on the city school athletics website – as the school division attempts to resolve issues regarding his position and work schedule.

Tyrone Smith, who played for Timmons at Virginia Intermont College, called him a mentor.

“He was my role model and my mentor and he still is,” Smith said. “Virginia High, Kevin Timmons was at summer league, I’ve seen him at football games; he supports baseball games and volleyball games…He loves everything about the Bearcats.”

Police Chief John Austin noted the “outpouring of support” from current and former players at the meeting.

“We don’t have a lot of role models,” Austin said. “He is a special coach…These girls deserve, these boys deserve this coach. He is truly a Bearcat coach. I understand administrators and hours but I urge you to find some way to hang on to Coach Timmons.”

Board members who know Timmons, including Chairman Randy Alvis and board member Steve Fletcher also spoke positively.

Superintendent Keith Perrigan said there are issues governed by the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that the system is trying to comply with. The federal law establishes the minimum wage and guidelines for overtime pay, record-keeping and youth employment standards governing the employer-employee relationship.

“We want to keep him,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “We had a great meeting today with the players, former players and parents and heard what an impact Coach Timmons has had on the players, the girls, the community, the number of hours he puts in as he tries to make them the best players and best people they can be. We explained to them some of the things we are dealing with under the federal law.”

The situation won’t be resolved immediately.

“We’ve got to apply the jobs we have available to the job descriptions that are there to make sure nothing is out of compliance. At that point Coach Timmons could apply for a job, be interviewed for a job. This is not going to be solved today. All hiring is a process, but this is a tedious issue with a lot of legal and financial ramifications to, you have to go through that process,” Perrigan said.

Timmons was hired to coach the Bearcats in the 2015-16 season after serving as an assistant coach at Virginia Intermont College. He had immediate success taking a two-win team the year before to a 20-win season. Timmons was named the Herald Courier Coach of The Year after the 2016 season.

Timmons took the Bearcat girls basketball team to the state semifinals in 2018.

In other matters the board discussed its goals for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

“A lot of that is taking the success we had last year and building on that for 2022-2023,” Perrigan said.

They include engaging students in new and emerging technologies, exceeding accreditation standards focusing on test score performance, expand career and technical education and updating the plan for gifted students.

“Especially during COVID, the amount of offerings we’ve been able to provide our gifted and talented students has been limited,” Perrigan said. “Also, because of learning loss, fewer students have tested and qualified to get into the program. We want to look at it from the ground up, our admissions policy of letting students into the gifted program, what categories of students we have in the program and how do we differentiate from the general curriculum.”