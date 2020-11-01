Former Miss America with roots in SW Va. dies from injuries suffered in fall at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America in 1993 and later a TV host, has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. She was 49.

The Jacksonville resident died Wednesday, two weeks after being injured.

Cornett was born in Southwest Virginia and spent the first several years of her life in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Ron Flanary of Big Stone Gap said he is friends with Cornett’s parents and knew her when she was a little girl. But he said he got to know her better when she was an adult and Cornett appeared for a weekend as a volunteer cast member in a production run of “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” an outdoor drama, of which Flanary was producer at the time.

“She was just amazing, she was a trooper,” Flanary said. “She had this real magnetic personality and she was genuine — there was no pretense — she was that way to everyone.”

He added that Cornett was articulate and the type of person who always had something meaningful to say.

Flanary, trumpet player and vocalist, said he was also impressed by Cornett’s musicianship when they worked together.