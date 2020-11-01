Former Miss America with roots in SW Va. dies from injuries suffered in fall at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Leanza Cornett, who was Miss America in 1993 and later a TV host, has died from injuries suffered in a fall at her Florida home. She was 49.
The Jacksonville resident died Wednesday, two weeks after being injured.
Cornett was born in Southwest Virginia and spent the first several years of her life in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. Ron Flanary of Big Stone Gap said he is friends with Cornett’s parents and knew her when she was a little girl. But he said he got to know her better when she was an adult and Cornett appeared for a weekend as a volunteer cast member in a production run of “Trail of the Lonesome Pine” an outdoor drama, of which Flanary was producer at the time.
“She was just amazing, she was a trooper,” Flanary said. “She had this real magnetic personality and she was genuine — there was no pretense — she was that way to everyone.”
He added that Cornett was articulate and the type of person who always had something meaningful to say.
Flanary, trumpet player and vocalist, said he was also impressed by Cornett’s musicianship when they worked together.
“A person makes an impression if they’ve got their chops or not, well she definitely had chops,” Flanary said. “She was just a natural, she was immediately at ease.”
The Miss America pageant announced the death of Cornett on its Facebook page.
“Leanza had a bright and beautiful spirit and her laugh was infectious,” the post said. “We know she meant so much to so many, including all of you.”
Cornett was the first Miss America to make AIDS awareness her platform, the Florida Times-Union reported. She had been Miss Florida in 1992.
Cornett was a host on “Entertainment Tonight” in 1994 and 1995. She also acted in productions of “Godspell,” “Bye Bye Birdie,” and had guest roles on the TV shows “Melrose Place” and “The Tick.”
She married TV journalist Mark Steines in 1995. They divorced in 2013. She is survived by their two teenage sons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
