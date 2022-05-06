Former Kingsport mayor named CEO of Regional Hub

A new regional economic development organization known as the Regional Hub recently announced its choice as CEO.

Long-time Kingsport, Tennessee Mayor Dennis Phillips was named CEO to lead the launch of the collaborative economic development hub announced in April.

“I’m here to share our vision for making the region a destination for business, tourists, and workers to move to our eight-county area,” Phillips said in a press release from the organization. “We will support existing economic development organizations by elevating our story of a great place to live, work, and play.”

Phillips served as mayor of Kingsport for a decade. He helped create an Academic Village in the city’s downtown and converted a 20-acre former industrial site to a retail center. In addition, Phillips is credited with helping build the Kingsport Aquatic Center and the Brickyard Park sports complex.

“Dennis was a perfect pick because of his proven ability to navigate the intricacies of building consensus between cities and counties,” Bristol Motor Speedway CEO Jerry Caldwell said. Caldwell is chairman of the Regional Hub’s executive board. “He is well respected across the region and in Nashville where we will garner support to the benefit of every county, city, and town.”

Announced April 13, the Regional Hub was formed as an entity intended to serve as a collaborative partner, a catalyst for economic development, and a collective regional voice. Its mission is to promote the region and create prosperity for the communities and residents it represents. The organization is funded by private entities, including Ballad Health, Bank of Tennessee, Bristol Motor Speedway, Eastman, and East Tennessee State University. Public seats on the executive board have been accepted by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy, Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull, and Johnson City’s City Manager Cathy Ball.

Another rotating seat has been reserved for other municipalities.