Former Kingsport mayor Kermit Hammond dies at 87

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Longtime Kingsport Mayor Kermit Gardner Hammond , 87, has died.

Hammond was first elected as a Kingsport alderman in 1973. He eventually became vice mayor, then mayor elected by his peers and finally the first city-wide, popularly-elected mayor in 1979.

Under his tenure as mayor, the “Leadership Kingsport” program was conceived.

Hammond was born in Kingsport on Jan. 26, 1935, and graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in 1953.

Hammond served as honorary student mayor his senior year.

He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1957 with a degree in Arts and Sciences, then from the Darden School at the University of Virginia in 1959 with a Master’s in Business Administration.

After college, Hammond returned to Kingsport and began his career with a short stint at Tennessee Eastman before joining Kingsport Foundry and Manufacturing Corporation where he was an owner and Chief Financial Officer for more than 40 years.

While president of the Kingsport Jaycees, Hammond played a central role in establishing the Kingsport Center for Opportunity – a sheltered workshop that offered training and education to those with physical and cognitive disabilities.

