Former J&R executive VP sentenced to 3 years on tax, false statement charges

ABINGDON, Va. — The former executive vice president of J&R Manufacturing in Bluefield, Virginia, was sentenced Thursday to three years in federal prison for failing to pay taxes and making false statements, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar of the Western District of Virginia.

Teresa Barringer, 59, was convicted in December 2019 of willfully failing to pay payroll taxes and three counts of making false statements to federal law enforcement officers. She was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.

The release states that court documents show Barringer failed to pay more than $175,000 in payroll taxes withheld from employees. In July 2019, Barringer lied to federal agents when questioned about her employment and forms she falsely completed to make 401(k) withdrawals, the release states. At sentencing, the court found that she lied under oath when testifying during her trial, according to the release.