Former Indivior CEO sentenced for misbranding opioid

ABINGDON, Va. — The former CEO of Indivior, will spend six months in federal prison, as well as pay six-figure fines, for participating in the misbranding of shipments of an opioid drug, a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states.

Shaun Thaxter had previously pleaded guilty on June 30 to one count of misdemeanor information. On Thursday he was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Abingdon for his role in causing the introduction into interstate commerce of misbranded shipments of the opioid drug Suboxone Film, a violation of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act. On top of the prison sentence, Thaxter was ordered to pay a fine of $100,000 and forfeit $500,000.

The news release states that Suboxone Film is a drug product approved for use by recovering opioid addicts to avoid or reduce withdrawal symptoms while they undergo treatment. Suboxone’s active ingredient, buprenorphine, is a powerful and addictive opioid.

Thaxter was charged in connection with Indivior’s misrepresentations regarding the safety of Suboxone Film, the release states.