Former Gov. George Allen endorses Dotson's state Senate bid

Chad Dotson, one of six GOP hopefuls seeking the 38th District Senate nomination, today picked up the endorsement of former Virginia Gov. George Allen.

The 38th District seat was previously held by Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon, who died Jan. 1 due to complications from COVID-19.

“Susan and I are very happy to support our longtime friend Chad Dotson for State Senate,” Allen said in a statement. “For nearly two decades, Susan and I have admired how Chad has honorably served the people of Southwest Virginia, first as Commonwealth’s Attorney, then as a highly respected Circuit Court Judge, and most recently as a leading professor at the Appalachian School of Law."

Dotson, 47, is a professor and dean of students at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy. He is a former judge and Commonwealth's Attorney.

The 38th District Republican Committee will host voting Thursday from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. at eight sites across the district. The special election will be held on Tuesday, March 23.