Former Friendship dealership to become vocational school

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Walters family has donated one of its former dealerships in Bristol to the city school system.
When Friendship opened its new facilities on West State Street it created an empty void at its former sites on the Volunteer Parkway. For sale signs have been up, but the Walters family, which owns the Friendship Automotive, has decided to donate one of its facilities.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Walters family and Bristol Tennessee City School announced a new partnership, creating a new career and technology center at the old Friendship site.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Sorrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.