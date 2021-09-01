 Skip to main content
Former Friendship dealership to become vocational school
Former Friendship dealership to become vocational school

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Walters family has donated one of its former dealerships in Bristol to the city school system.

When Friendship opened its new facilities on West State Street it created an empty void at its former sites on the Volunteer Parkway. For sale signs have been up, but the Walters family, which owns the Friendship Automotive, has decided to donate one of its facilities.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Walters family and Bristol Tennessee City School announced a new partnership, creating a new career and technology center at the old Friendship site.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

