Former Dixie Pottery transforming into animal-assisted therapy center

ABINGDON, Va. — Clint Waddell is ready to gallop across the finish line with animal-assisted therapy at the old Dixie Pottery building.
Waddell, 43, wants to use horses as therapy animals at the new location of his business, Blue Mountain Therapy, which is on Lee Highway at what was once a single-floor store selling all kinds of candles, wicker and figurines.
Waddell is slated to speak to the Washington County Planning Commission on Monday about his request for a special- exception permit, which would allow him to use animals for therapy at the site.
That meeting in Abingdon will also include a public hearing.
The permit request will then go to the Washington County Board of Supervisors on July 13 for a final approval.
Dwayne Ball, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said he thinks Blue Mountain Therapy will “be a great thing” with horses at the site.
“Dixie Pottery had been sitting there — for what? Nine years?” Ball asked. “It will be good to have something in it.”
Ball also praised Waddell for talking with neighbors to gauge whether there were any objections to horses being on the property.
“I don’t think it’s going to be a problem for him at all,” Ball said.
At this point, Waddell wants to have as many as eight horses at the site.
“We know we’re opening our doors here,” Waddell said. “We just don’t know if horses are going to be staying on the property.”
New look
Waddell purchased the building and about a dozen acres a few months ago.
Dixie Pottery opened in 1957 and was once a major tourist attraction between Abingdon and Bristol.
Today, renovations are ongoing at the large building.
“Where we added walls, it doesn’t look the same,” Waddell said.
A few familiar sites inside remain, like the snack bar. But much of the rest is now unrecognizable, he said.
Construction plans also include dropping out one floor to the basement and building a swimming pool inside the facility, Waddell said.
The owner is also adding a rock climbing wall.
“It’s not going to just be a place for those with a diagnosis,” Waddell said.
Moving here
This location will replace another for Blue Mountain on the north side of Abingdon that will now become a daycare facility, Waddell said.
All 30 employees are expected to transfer to this location. Waddell wants to add another 50 within the first year, he said.
The facility includes 25,000 square feet for a pediatric outpatient therapy clinic, Waddell said.
Opening is slated for mid-July.
“We’re really close to being finished,” Waddell said.
“I expect to be at this site forever,” Waddell added. “But I think we’ll be looking at additional land to have a larger equine presence.”
Horse therapy
When it comes to horses, Waddell works with the American Hippo Therapy Association and plans to staff the site with an instructor certified by the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH).
Several people have expressed interest in donating horses, he said.
“And whether that horse can be used or not depends on the quality of that horse,” he added.
Currently, Waddell does not use horse therapy at his present site.
“This will be our first go with this,” he said.
The horses are trained under PATH guidelines and can be used for occupational, physical and speech therapies.
If the permit is approved, Waddell plans to visit — with staff members — the Brook Hill Farms of Forest, Virginia, where horse therapy is used, he said.
Horse therapy can help those with muscular dystrophy, learning disabilities and depression, Waddell said.
For one, horses can be used to boost confidence among kids who need therapy, he said.
“The kids could be mounted on the horse for speech therapy,” Waddell said. “When the kid is sitting on the horse, it makes the child want to sit up straighter, and they want to work on their breathing.”
For physical therapy, children may just “want to be strong enough to stand next to a horse,” Waddell said.
Right now, he just wants to focus on helping children with horse therapy.
“They don’t realize they’re in therapy,” he said. “They just think they’re getting ready to play with a horse.”
As owner of Blue Mountain Therapy, Waddell said he relies on his trained staff of LPNs, physical therapists and social workers to handle counseling and assist patients.
“I help people’s dreams come true,” he said. “And they help my dreams come true.”
