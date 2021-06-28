Former Dixie Pottery transforming into animal-assisted therapy center

ABINGDON, Va. — Clint Waddell is ready to gallop across the finish line with animal-assisted therapy at the old Dixie Pottery building.

Waddell, 43, wants to use horses as therapy animals at the new location of his business, Blue Mountain Therapy, which is on Lee Highway at what was once a single-floor store selling all kinds of candles, wicker and figurines.

Waddell is slated to speak to the Washington County Planning Commission on Monday about his request for a special- exception permit, which would allow him to use animals for therapy at the site.

That meeting in Abingdon will also include a public hearing.

The permit request will then go to the Washington County Board of Supervisors on July 13 for a final approval.

Dwayne Ball, chairman of the Board of Supervisors, said he thinks Blue Mountain Therapy will “be a great thing” with horses at the site.

“Dixie Pottery had been sitting there — for what? Nine years?” Ball asked. “It will be good to have something in it.”

Ball also praised Waddell for talking with neighbors to gauge whether there were any objections to horses being on the property.