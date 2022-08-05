Former delegate Joe Johnson passes away at age 90

Longtime Southwest Virginia lawmaker Joe Johnson died Friday following a lifetime of service. He was 90.

A native of Washington County, Virginia, Johnson served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 1966 to 1970 and then again from 1990 to 2014. Upon his return to politics, Johnson’s lone contested race was for the former 6th District seat in November 1989. After redistricting, he was then unopposed in 11 consecutive elections to represent the 4th District, which includes the town of Abingdon and Washington County. He was an attorney whose practice was based in Abingdon.

“No one in Southwest Virginia shook more hands than former Del. Joe Johnson. Whether you were sitting in a restaurant, walking down the street, or leaving the grocery store–if Joe saw you, you could bet on a firm handshake and friendly smile,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon said Friday.

“Along with Del. Will Wampler, R-4th, and the late Sen. Ben Chafin, I had the privilege of following in Joe’s footsteps serving the 4th district in the Virginia House of Delegates. Joe served the people of Southwest Virginia honorably and was beloved by the community. He leaves behind a legacy and model of public service marked by kindness, sincerity, and dedication – one which will continue to inspire and challenge our community,” Pillion said.

Virginia Majority Leader Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, said, “I am so sorry for the passing of my friend Del. Joe Johnson. Joe was always there for Southwest Virginia and was the biggest proponent of the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center. I thank Joe’s family for sharing him with us all these years and for the impact of his life. Prayers.”

House Deputy Majority Leader Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, served alongside Johnson when he first joined the General Assembly.

“Del. Joe Johnson was one of the kindest people to ever serve in public office. He was an advocate for Southwest Virginia and someone who was universally liked,” O’Quinn said. “We were both proud to be from Hayter’s Gap and always shared stories from the community. It was also one of the highlights of my professional career to serve my first term in the House of Delegates alongside Joe.”

Del. Will Morefield, R-Tazewell, also served alongside Johnson when first elected to the General Assembly.

“I am saddened to hear Del. Johnson has passed away. I had the honor of serving two terms with him,” Morefield said. “His institutional knowledge of the legislature was invaluable. His smile, patience and friendly demeanor is something that we need more of in the politically divided world we live in today. His many years of service to Southwest Virginia will have a lasting impact for decades to come. Southwest Virginia has lost a giant.”

Between stints in the General Assembly, Johnson also served as a substitute judge for the 28th General District Court from 1971 to 1989.

In a 2014 interview with the Herald Courier, Johnson said he was most proud of helping to get the Virginia community college system off the ground – voting for a dedicated one-cent tax increase that funded the project - and helping establish the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon.

On Friday, Washington County Administrator Jason Berry directed flags at the county administration building lowered to half-staff.

“He was a true Washington County native who never forgot his roots,” Berry said. “He never forgot the people of Southwest Virginia. He always remembered where he was from and tried to take care of the people of our region. He was a true statesman and one who could work with anybody, no matter your politics. He always tried to do what was in the best interest of this region and the commonwealth.”

A Democrat, Johnson had the reputation of being able to work across the aisle on issues that mattered to his constituents. To that end, 57% of bills he co-patroned were introduced by Republicans and, of all of the co-patrons of his bills, 57% of them were Republicans, according to RichmondSunlight.com.

“I was nominated by the Democrats and ran as a Democrat but when I got to Richmond, I forgot about Democrats and Republicans,” Johnson said in a 2014 interview. “I did my level best to do what I thought my mother would be proud of me doing. I guess I was the least partisan legislator.”

In 2009-10 Johnson and Del. Kilgore were co-patrons on House Bill 27 which allowed for the creation of the BVU Authority.

Johnson was also a longtime member of the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission which, among other things, provided college scholarships for students of Southwest Virginia farm families.

Last November, Johnson was among six Washington County military veterans honored during the annual Veteran’s Day ceremony at Abingdon’s Veterans Memorial Park. He served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955, during the Korean War and was stationed for a time in the Marshall Islands for Operation Castle, a series of high-yield nuclear test detonations on remote islands in the central Pacific.

Following his discharge, Johnson returned home and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Emory & Henry College in 1957 and his law degree from the University of Richmond T.C. Williams School of Law.

He remained involved in his alma mater for decades thereafter.

Johnson served on the college’s Board of Trustees for 14 years, eight of which he was board chair. He was recognized by Emory & Henry with a Charter Day service citation in 2001 and with an honorary degree in 2013. In appreciation for his leadership as chair of the board for the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and for his support of higher education, its Grand Hall is named in his honor.

"The Emory & Henry family mourns the loss of former Del. Joe Johnson, whose lifetime of service to this region, the commonwealth, and to his alma mater has inspired many,” Dr. John W. Wells, Emory & Henry's president said. “Delegate Johnson worked tirelessly, logging thousands of miles representing us in Richmond for years, and in his trademark way, shaking hands all along the way. Our hearts are heavy at this time, but our thoughts of the many ways in which Joe contributed to the betterment of Southwest Virginia and Emory & Henry shall be long remembered.”

Virginia Highlands Community College President Adam Hutchinson took to Twitter on Friday to pay his respects to Johnson, who he said was “always an advocate for our region and our future.”

“A champion of community college, he generously paid for students to attend VHCC every year. His legacy lives on in the lives of our community,” Hutchinson said.

His wife of 64 years, Mary Allison “Ann” Johnson, died July 19.

“A few years ago, the Virginia General Assembly passed a resolution in honor of former Del. Johnson. It was a privilege to welcome him back to the Capitol to present this honor where he received a standing ovation on the House floor. He was loved and respected in Richmond as much as he was here at home,” Pillion said. “I have no doubt that Joe is smiling and shaking hands with the angels now.”