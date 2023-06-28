BRISTOL, Va. — Zach McNabb watched from the corner of the classroom at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum as more than a dozen teens participated in summer music camp activities.

A participant in the same program five years ago, McNabb — who is working to develop his own country music career —came back this summer to volunteer his time and possibly inspire someone else to follow their dreams through music.

“I was into music. I started listening to a lot of Johnny Cash stuff right before I came here ... I was about 15,” McNabb said Tuesday. “That really opened up my interest in bluegrass and early country music.

“I got to meet a lot of people through the camp and it kind of put me in the [music] community that we have here in East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia with all the musicians and different programs,” he said.

He returned as a volunteer instructor last year and returned again in 2023.

“This was a really great thing for me and I learned an awful lot. I’ve never done a lot of teaching so I thought it would be a good opportunity to come back and help the kids. I’ve really enjoyed it. It’s so much fun doing it,” he said.

This marked the second week of camp, with beginner students last week and intermediate students this week, Erika Barker of BCM said.

Students participate in songwriting and on Tuesday were developing the pieces of a radio show that they will participate in live on the air on WBCM on Thursday, she said.

“The ages are about 8-14 for the beginner range and a little bit older for the intermediate, around 10 to 15,” Barker said. “The goal is to spark an interest in playing this type of music. Part of what they get out of camp is skill. They learn to play an instrument — whichever one they pick and its a chance to learn how to play it in a group — which is a really important aspect of old-time, country and bluegrass. For the intermediate kids who’ve learned to play, they learn how to play with others.”

Parents can rent instruments from the organization and some kids in the beginner program last week signed up for this week and brought their own instruments.

“They learn about the role radio has played and does play in country music,” she said.

On Tuesday they were developing a script for Thursday’s show, complete with jokes and stories.

“Some of them are going to do an interview and some are going to play some songs,” instructor Tyler Hughes said, while working with a group of intermediate campers in the BCMM performance theater.

“Wednesday we’ll start rehearsing the full show and Thursday morning we’ll go live on the air at 9:30 on Radio Bristol,” he said.

Later in the afternoon, Hughes — a bluegrass and old-time musician from Big Stone Gap — taught the steps of the Virginia Reel square dance.

Midway through, McNabb walked across the room, opened his guitar case and began playing along.

A recent graduate of Northeast State, he plays music in this region and heads a group known as Zach McNabb and the Country Esquires.

“I’m working on making it a full-time career. As long as I can play music for a living, I don’t care what level it’s on,” he said. “Everybody wants to play the Grand Ole Opry. I just want to be on a tour bus and play all around the United States and do it full time.”

Perhaps one or more of the current campers might one day join in.