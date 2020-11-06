 Skip to main content
Former BVU CFO and former judge plead guilty to defrauding the government
Former BVU CFO and former judge plead guilty to defrauding the government

Kurt and Stacey Pomrenke

Stacey Pomrenke and her husband, Kurt, walk toward the Federal Court Building in Abingdon.

 DAVID CRIGGER/BHC

ABINGDON, Va. -- Kurt and Stacey Pomrenke pleaded guilty this morning in federal court to conspiracy to defraud the government when she claimed alcohol addiction while serving a prior prison sentence.

Stacy Pomrenke is the former chief financial officer for the BVU Authority. Kurt Pomrenke, her husband, is a former juvenile judge.

Both previously served time in federal custody, her as part the federal corruption probe of BVU and him for contacting possible witnesses on her trial.

Her plea agreement calls for 0-30 months and a $10,000 fine. His plea agreement calls for 0-18 months and $7,500 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Ben Bubar called this “an important case because it was a fraud” of a program designed to help people.

Judge James Jones called it a "partnership in crime.” 

 Prosecutors said the couple retained a consulting firm to claim she had addiction issues. Stacey Pomrenke received a seven-month reduction of her previous sentence by completing the substance abuse program.
 
 As part of the plea deal, Kurt Pomrenke is to serve his sentence first and she after he is released. The couple has children from her previous marriage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 

 


 

 

