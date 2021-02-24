Former Bristol Tennessee Schools Director Sisk among 6 charged in Alabama fraud conspiracy

Bristol, Tennessee’s former schools director — who resigned a year ago amid a controversy over his credentials — is among six people charged with conspiracy, fraud and identity theft in an scheme in Alabama to illegally boost school funding, according to court documents unsealed Tuesday.

Tom Sisk, who was Bristol, Tennessee’s top education official for just three months, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Montgomery, court records revealed.

The indictment includes 90 counts of wire fraud and 34 counts of identity theft involving students who were allegedly falsely enrolled on the rolls of public schools.

The others charged were former Athens school Superintendent Trey Holladay; his wife, retired Athens teacher Deborah Irby Holladay; former Athens High Principal William Richard Carter Jr.; former Marengo Academy football coach David Webb Tutt; and Gregory Earl “Greg” Corkren, a retired teacher. Both Tutt and Corkren were identified as longtime friends of Holladay.

The six were accused of a complicated scheme to boost public school funding by offering online classes through private schools in south Alabama. Private school students were wrongly counted as being enrolled in online classes through public schools to boost attendance by hundreds and obtain additional state funding, the indictment said.