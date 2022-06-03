 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Former Bristol, Tennessee police officer indicted

MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A former Bristol, Tennessee Police officer has been arrested over alleged actions taken as a uniformed officer.

According to a press release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Samuel Thompson, 30, turned himself in Friday after a Sullivan County Grand Jury indicted him on May 25 on one count of official misconduct and four counts of misuse of official information.

In January, agents started investigating allegations of an officer using “a criminal records database for personal reasons,” the TBI said in the release. 

The TBI investigation, initiated at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Bristol Tennessee Police Department, found Thompson accessed the National Crime Information Center between July 2021 and November 2021 “for reasons unrelated to his role as a police officer,” the release said. 

Thompson was booked in the Sullivan County Jail on a $5,000 bond. 

