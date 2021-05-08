Formation of Bristol regional independent tourism marketing organization underway

“I just think if we’re going to encourage other members in there that they need to have a little bit more say so in other [board directors],” said Councilman Chad Keen.

If other members join and vow to match the money Bristol, Tennessee contributes, Smith explained, the member would have equal say in choosing directors. The board would also expand to 13 directors since the member would secure two governmental representatives as well. If the member contributed more than the city, it would have more say.

In the 2021-22 proposed city budget, the organization was set to receive $200,000, however, council decided to allocate $500,000 to jump-start operations — $200,000 will be allocated from occupancy taxes while the remaining $300,000 is projected to be allocated as an eligible expense from $4.9 million awarded through the American Recovery Plan.

Keen asked how many seats a member would get if they contributed only $100,000.

Smith explained she would envision that member securing at least one government representative seat.