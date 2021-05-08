Formation of Bristol regional independent tourism marketing organization underway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee City Council approved 16 pages of bylaws for the Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp. and expects to consider a portion of the initial board of directors slate for its new destination marketing organization in June.
The approved bylaws included a number of changes from what was originally presented by City Manager Bill Sorah during a work session in March, including expanding the executive board to 11 members — any two members of City Council, seven council-appointed members of the tourism community and two board-appointed at-large community members.
If other potential funding members such as Bristol, Virginia, Sullivan County or Washington County elect to join the 501(c)(6) nonprofit, they will be assigned a certain number of seats on the board based upon their annual funding amount.
Councilwoman Lea Powers asked City Attorney Danielle Smith if there is a minimum monetary contribution to secure a seat on the board.
“We could put in a minimum at this point, but we don’t know what that’s going to be,” Smith said. “I think that’s something that’s better left to the funding agreement because that’s a much more flexible document than the bylaws.”
As the sole contributing member, it would be up to City Council to determine an acceptable amount of funding via an appropriations agreement with the potential member.
“I just think if we’re going to encourage other members in there that they need to have a little bit more say so in other [board directors],” said Councilman Chad Keen.
If other members join and vow to match the money Bristol, Tennessee contributes, Smith explained, the member would have equal say in choosing directors. The board would also expand to 13 directors since the member would secure two governmental representatives as well. If the member contributed more than the city, it would have more say.
In the 2021-22 proposed city budget, the organization was set to receive $200,000, however, council decided to allocate $500,000 to jump-start operations — $200,000 will be allocated from occupancy taxes while the remaining $300,000 is projected to be allocated as an eligible expense from $4.9 million awarded through the American Recovery Plan.
Keen asked how many seats a member would get if they contributed only $100,000.
Smith explained she would envision that member securing at least one government representative seat.
Since 1985, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has provided tourism marketing services for both Bristol, Tennessee and Bristol, Virginia. Over the course of several years, however, the Bristol Tennessee Council became dissatisfied with the services provided by the chamber’s tourism arm, and decided to cease funding at the conclusion of this fiscal year. Instead, City Council opted to form its own destination marketing organization.
Once the board forms in July, it will work to hire an executive director, a non-voting member, to conduct organizational duties.
While the search for an executive director commences, the directors will contract services with a tourism marketing firm.
City Council will vote on the $133.33 million fiscal budget — including the $500,000 allotment — on June 1 following a public hearing.
