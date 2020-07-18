BRISTOL, Va. — Very hot conditions are in the forecast today and through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.
Afternoon heat index values are expected to be in the 100-105 degree range at times across portions of the southern and central valley. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible today.
As the heat wave continues, heat index values are expected to be in the 100-105 degree range at times across the valleys Sunday and Monday.
