BRISTOL, Va. — Very hot conditions are in the forecast today and through the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service office in Morristown.

Afternoon heat index values are expected to be in the 100-105 degree range at times across portions of the southern and central valley. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is possible today.

As the heat wave continues, heat index values are expected to be in the 100-105 degree range at times across the valleys Sunday and Monday.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments