Food City: Vaccinated employees, customers can stop wearing masks in stores
Food City: Vaccinated employees, customers can stop wearing masks in stores

ABINGDON, Va. — Food City will stop requiring fully vaccinated employees and customers to wear face masks in its stores starting Thursday, the company announced Monday.

“Fully vaccinated associates will have a vaccination logo displayed on their name badge,” the statement said.

Customers who haven’t been vaccinated should continue to wear face masks, along with anyone who prefers to do so, according to the statement.

“We will continue to encourage social distancing and provide hand sanitizer, cart wipes and enhanced cleaning procedures in all of our stores,” the statement said.

