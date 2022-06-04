Food City urges recall of specific types of baby formula

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Food City officials are urging consumers who purchased a specific type of baby formula to not use the product and return the items to the store for a refund.

A recent press release from Food City said earlier this year, Abbott, a company that produces several brand of baby formula, initiated an infant formula recall, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formula.

The release said Food City officials received a report from a consumer saying they recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula with a recalled lot code from a Food City store.

Customers who recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula should check their product information. The formula named Similac Adv Complete Nutrition in a 12.4 ounce size has a UPC code of 7007455958. The lot code is 35985K800 with an expiration date of December 1, 2024.

Consumers should not use the product and should immediately return it to any Food City store for a full refund.

For complete information about the Abbott recall, consumers may call Abbott at 1-800-986-8450 or visit www.similacrecall.com. The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and

the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.