 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured top story

Food City urges recall of specific types of baby formula

  • 0
Baby Formula Shortage Minorities
Jacquelyn Martin - staff, AP

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Food City officials are urging consumers who purchased a specific type of baby formula to not use the product and return the items to the store for a refund.

A recent press release from Food City said earlier this year, Abbott, a company that produces several brand of baby formula,  initiated an infant formula recall, including Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare powdered infant formula.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

The release said Food City officials received a report from a consumer saying they recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula with a recalled lot code from a Food City store.

Customers who recently purchased Similac Adv Complete Nutrition 12.4 oz. powered infant formula should check their product information. The formula named Similac Adv Complete Nutrition in a 12.4 ounce size has a UPC code of 7007455958. The lot code is 35985K800 with an expiration date of December 1, 2024.

Consumers should not use the product and should immediately return it to any Food City store for a full refund.

People are also reading…

For complete information about the Abbott recall, consumers may call Abbott at 1-800-986-8450 or visit www.similacrecall.com. The FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

  • the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37 and
  • the code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2, and
  • the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

Tuesday crash on I-81 kills 3

The Virginia State Police updated its earlier reports of two people killed in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-81 to say three people have now died in the crash near Meadowview, Virginia.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Kim Jong-Un sends congratulations to Queen over her 70-year reign

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts