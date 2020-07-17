ABINGDON, Va. — Customers visiting Food City will soon be required to wear a mask, the Abingdon-based grocery chain announced Friday.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith made the announcement during a virtual news conference early Friday.

“We care about protecting our neighbors, associates and the local economy,” Food City said in a written statement. “Due to the recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in our communities, face coverings will be required while shopping or working in our stores beginning Thursday, July 23 (unless legal exceptions apply).

Food City is the latest company to require customers to wear masks. Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger and others have already mandated masks. The Centers for Disease Control recommends face coverings as an additional step to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

