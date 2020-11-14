Food City’s Johnia Berry Toy Drive going virtual this year due to pandemic

ABINGDON, Va. — Food City is again sponsoring the annual Johnia Berry Toy Drive, but this year’s drive will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive will kick off Wednesday and will continue through Dec. 3. Online donations may be securely made at www.JohniaBerry.org. Contributions are tax-deductible and will be used to purchase and ship toys to needy children across East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, according to a news release.

The drive is in honor of Johnia Berry, who was stabbed to death in December 2004. This December marks not only the 16th anniversary of her death, but the 16th year this drive has been held, the news release states.

The Berry family has selected a number of local agencies to receive toys this year, including Tri-State Children’s Home; Safe Passage Women’s Shelter; Community Help Center of Northeast Tennessee; Cumberland Mountain Community Services of Cedar Bluff; East Tennessee State University’s Little Bucs; HOPE Center of Greeneville; local schools in Virginia and Tennessee as well as many others.