Food City promotes three associates to vice president positions

Bucky Slagle joined the Food City team in 1988, enrolling in the company’s assistant store manager training program. He served as an assistant store manager for two years before being promoted to store manager, where he served for six years. Slagle was promoted to district manager for Food City’s Knoxville division in 1998, responsible for the oversight of 13 supermarkets. In 2016, he was promoted to director of produce and floral operations, responsible for oversite of the operation of both departments company wide. Slagle received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Emory and Henry College in Emory, Virginia. He currently resides in Gray, Tennessee with his lovely wife, Amiee. They have two daughters, Aliee and Emilee.