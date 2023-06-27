EMORY, Va. — Grocer Food City will be the title sponsor of the new Emory & Henry College multi-sport athletics complex, after announcing a $4 million gift on Monday.

School and company officials jointly announced their partnership Monday at a groundbreaking ceremony at the planned site of the future facility, just off Interstate 81’s Exit 26.

“We’re honored to work with Dr. [John] Wells and see his outstanding stewardship of the university as well as the many other great individuals at Emory & Henry,” Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said. “We’re excited to welcome families from all over the globe to Emory & Henry’s campus to compete at this state-of-the-art multi-sports complex.

“Not only will this project benefit the students of Emory & Henry and the surrounding areas, but it will also be a huge economic engine for Washington County,” Smith said.

He also encouraged other area businesses to join in the funding for the college and its expansion projects.

Wells hailed Food City’s support for the project, which has been on the drawing board for more than a year-and-a-half.

“This is a remarkable moment,” Wells said. “We really are pleased because we know this is building on the momentum we already have. What’s particularly exciting is how many folks in the community have been so encouraging, local businesses have been very encouraging and our students are excited about it. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about, anyway is providing a quality experience for our students.”

Phase one of the sports complex is to include an NCAA regulation track, natural grass field area inside the track for shot put, javelin, and discus competitions, grandstand seating for about 800, competition-style, artificial turf soccer and lacrosse fields, lighting locker rooms and a parking area.

Work on the facility is expected to begin soon and it is expected to open in spring 2024, Wells said.

“Our goal is to have competition on the field in late spring of 2024. We are working on a partnership with the town of Abingdon on the Meadows Sports Complex — also sponsored by Food City — to host tournaments for high school students that can use this as a great sports destination,” Wells said.

This new facility will also facilitate the addition of women’s lacrosse, women’s rugby and men’s lacrosse. It is projected that these sports will bring an additional 90 student-athletes to the college.

The expansion is in conjunction with Emory & Henry’s switch to a university and its move into NCAA Div. II athletics and its membership in the South Atlantic Conference, Wells said.

“Developing a sports complex in alignment with the move to NCAA Div. II demonstrates the college’s commitment to providing their students athletes with top notch facilities and resources,” said Jason Boudrie, founder and CEO of Synergy Global Sports. “Being part of this growth and expansion journey is exhilarating as it allows us to contribute to the development of a high-caliber athletic program.”

The facility will have significant visibility, located just off Interstate 81’s southbound Exit 26, which carries about 40,000 vehicles daily.

Earlier this year the college announced a $2 million gift from the Bill Gatton Foundation to support a planned $10 million fundraising campaign for the construction of its new equestrian center planned for the opposite side of the interstate exit.