Flowers and showers but no local elections this spring in Virginia

Every even-numbered year for at least the past 48 years, based on city records, Bristol Virginia voters have chosen either two or three members of its City Council. Publicly elected School Board races were added later.

Thanks to a change in Virginia state law in 2021, all those city elections will now occur in connection with November general elections.

Bristol Tennessee City Council voted in 2020 to shift its May city elections to November in even-numbered years, as a move to save money and attract larger voter turnout. They canceled the May 2021 election so voters in that city will also vote, for the first time, for city candidates this November.

“We’ve had a couple of calls about it,” Bristol Virginia General Registrar Blakely Morris said Wednesday. “The newspaper covered it and ran an article about the ordinance the city passed – so that helped people. But this will be our first year (without a May election) since the state made that change.”

This year the city election will occur Nov. 8. The ballot is expected to be crowded with three seats each on the City Council and School Board, plus a special election for a fourth School Board seat.

On the council, the seats of Vice Mayor Neal Osborne and long-time council members Bill Hartley and Kevin Wingard will appear on the ballot.

So too will the School Board seats presently held by Chair Randy Alvis, Steve Fletcher and Randy White. In addition, the seat presently held by appointee Breanne Forbes Hubbard will be up for grabs for the two-year remainder of that term.

Some people have picked up petitions but no one has yet qualified to be on the ballot, Morris said.

All members serve at-large, meaning all represent the entire city not any specific district within the city.

The deadline for candidates to submit paperwork is 7 p.m. June 21. Getting their name on the ballot requires 125 qualified signatures of current, registered city voters, Morris said.

Winners will take office in January.

The only other race that could potentially appear on the Nov. 8 ballot will be if U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th, has opposition.

“What could be interesting is in 2024 you will have president on the ballot, Senate and Congress. A lot of the time with presidential elections you have constitutional amendments and then we’ll have City Council and School Board,” Morris said. “It will be interesting to see if national politics affects the local. It’s kind of been a tradition that City Council candidates run independent. School Board has to…Council can run under a party but the party designation does not appear on the ballot for local candidates. It wouldn’t help them other than getting support.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Sept. 23. The deadline to register to vote will be Oct. 17.

The election office is open, as is the drive through window, for anyone needing to register or update their registration.

