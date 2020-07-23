ABINGDON, Va. — A Florida man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison on a drug conspiracy charge, authorities said Wednesday.

Michael John Harrigan, 60, and a co-defendant, Jared Andrea Roa, 30, pleaded guilty in November, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Harrigan was sentenced Wednesday in Abingdon. He also agreed to forfeit $500,000 in criminal proceeds to the United States.

Roa was sentenced in May to three years of probation.

According to court documents, Harrigan and Road admitted to packaging and shipping large quantities of AB-FUBINACA, a Schedule I synthetic cannabinoid, throughout the country via the Postal Service and other shipping services, prosecutors said. Some drugs were sent to Southwest Virginia, including packages that were intercepted before delivery in Coeburn in October 2014. 

