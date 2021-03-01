Flooding reported in Southwest Virginia

Monday’s early morning rains swept across southwest Virginia and caused flooding in some areas.
The floodgates on Slate Creek were closed in the town of Grundy.
Town Creek flooded across Main Street in Abington, according to town manager Jimmy Morani.
Roads along the north fork of the Holston River were also flooded in Washington County, Virginia said Sheriff Blake Andis
.
