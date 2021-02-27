Flooding possible through weekend

Flooding rainfall is expected to continue through the weekend in the Mountain Empire, according to meteorologists.

Moderate rain began to fall in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia on Friday. Periods of rain are expected through Monday, with heavy rain possible at times, the National Weather Service Office in Morristown, Tennessee, said in a hazardous weather statement.

Rainfall on Friday and today are likely to saturate the ground ahead. The heaviest rain will fall Sunday through early Monday morning, when 1-3 inches are possible. Storm total rainfall through Monday morning may range up to 2-4 inches, with locally heavier amounts, the NWS said.

The NWS said there is a potential for flooding by the end of the weekend into Monday in Tennessee and Virginia.

Any heavy rainfall Sunday and Monday may lead to flash flooding concerns across East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, North Carolina and Kentucky beginning late Sunday, the NWS said. Flash flooding of roadways, low lying areas, small streams and possibly mainstream rivers are possible. Mud slides are also a concern, especially in more mountainous areas of the region.

Heavier rainfall is expected west of the Tri-Cities area.