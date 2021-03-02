Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia

Wise County

Across Wise County, flooding began after midnight, said Jessica Swinner, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Because of the rain, the town of Pound issued a boiled-water notice, Swinney said.

Floodwaters stopped up drain pipes and forced one resident of a mobile home to flee due to water surrounding — but not getting into — the home, Swinney said.

The stopped-up drain pipes were “not big enough for the amount of water we had,” Swinney said.

“It’s kind of been a busy night,” Swinney said. “At 12:30 in the morning, there was a heavy downpour that came through Big Stone.”

Flooded roadways across Wise County included Toms Creek in Coeburn.

“That’s a frequently flooded roadway,” Swinney said.

Buchanan County

Flood gates were closed on Slate Creek near its confluence with the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Buchanan County at Grundy, Bart Chambers, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Monday afternoon.

Yet rivers in the county started going down around 5 a.m. Monday, Chambers said.