 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia
0 comments
top story

Flooding hits parts of Southwest Virginia

Monday morning’s rain produced floodwaters across parts of Southwest Virginia.

“We have about 35 routes impacted by high water,” said Michelle Earl, communications manager of the Bristol District of the Virginia Department of Transportation.

That included Mendota Road in Washington County, Earl said.

“We’ve got floods. That’s for sure,” said Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis.

Rain began Friday and continued through the weekend, becoming heavy late Sunday into Monday and leading to some high waters in areas.

Many impacted roadways lie along the North Fork of the Holston River, Andis said.

“We have some county roads that are completely covered with water. And we have a lot of water that’s just running across the roadways, which is causing dangerous situations,” he added.

Flooded lanes included North Fork River Road, Appaloosa Road and Swinging Bridge Road, Andis said.

In Abingdon, Town Creek flooded along Main Street — a problematic area that is now under long-term study, said Town Manager Jimmy Morani.

“Main Street is back open,” Morani said early Monday afternoon. “It was closed for about three hours.”

Wise County

Across Wise County, flooding began after midnight, said Jessica Swinner, the county’s emergency management coordinator.

Because of the rain, the town of Pound issued a boiled-water notice, Swinney said.

Floodwaters stopped up drain pipes and forced one resident of a mobile home to flee due to water surrounding — but not getting into — the home, Swinney said.

The stopped-up drain pipes were “not big enough for the amount of water we had,” Swinney said.

“It’s kind of been a busy night,” Swinney said. “At 12:30 in the morning, there was a heavy downpour that came through Big Stone.”

Flooded roadways across Wise County included Toms Creek in Coeburn.

“That’s a frequently flooded roadway,” Swinney said.

Buchanan County

Flood gates were closed on Slate Creek near its confluence with the Levisa Fork of the Big Sandy River in Buchanan County at Grundy, Bart Chambers, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said Monday afternoon.

Yet rivers in the county started going down around 5 a.m. Monday, Chambers said.

He said he drove across the county Monday morning to personally inspect roadways.

“This morning, I was pleasantly surprised,” said Chambers. “We didn’t have any structural damage and minimal amount of mudslides.”

As of Monday afternoon, Earl reported no closed roadways in Buchanan County, but she did say flaggers were on state Route 83 at Big Rock due to some flooding on the road.

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Watch Now: Related Video

Deal reached to get Calif. kids back in classrooms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes
Latest Headlines

Watch Now: Rescue organizations help Sullivan shelter send animals to homes

Fetching Hearts is one of about 10 pet rescue groups that help find permanent homes for the many dogs, cats and other animals county residents find and bring to the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County. Cindy Holmes, who directs the shelter, said that its work with those groups has only intensified during the pandemic, as safety concerns have made in-person visits to shelters harder.

+2
Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia
Latest Headlines

Lawmakers urge more vaccine doses for Southwest Virginia

Three Southwest Virginia health districts have received less than 3% of the state’s total COVID-19 vaccine doses and area lawmakers cried foul Wednesday. State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Del. Israel O’Quinn, R-Bristol, voiced concern about the state’s rollout during a Zoom call with local news media.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts