Flood of businesses coming to The Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Four businesses are set to open this month at The Pinnacle, and a few more are under construction.

Merc 423 and Chicken Salad Chick are set to hold grand openings early this month. Five Guys restaurant and Buddy’s bar-b-q are also set to open in September, but opening dates haven’t been set yet, Heather Hill, property manager for The Pinnacle development, said Monday.

Additionally, Weigel’s convenience store and First Bank & Trust are both currently under construction near The Pinnacle’s entrance along U.S. Highway 11W. Another business, Salad Works is also under construction.

“For this unprecedented time, to be opening four new locations in September is phenomenal,” Hill said.

Merc 423, a boutique merchant shop that sells goods from small local businesses, is set to hold its grand opening Saturday. Vendors that will provide products in the new store will include Classy Closet, Simply Blessed, Ali B’s Boutique, Southern Charmed and Bristol Leather Company, along with a few others. In an emailed statement, representatives from Merc 423 said it will start with four to five employees when it opens.

Chicken Salad Chick is set to hold its grand opening Sept. 15. The restaurant chain specializes in chicken salad, offering various options for classic, savory, fruity, nutty and spicy chicken salads. The chain has more than 170 locations across the American South and Midwest. The location in Bristol is near Zaxby’s, McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Knoxville-based chain, Buddy’s bar-b-q, will open next to Chicken Salad Chick. Its menu features pork, chicken and beef brisket barbecue sandwiches and dinners, ribs, wings and chili, along with a number of sides like baked beans, coleslaw and hush puppies. Hill said The Pinnacle location will open within the next couple of weeks.