The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a flood advisory for northeastern Hawkins County, northwestern Sullivan County, southwestern Russell County, Scott County and southwestern Washington County until 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.
At 9:45 p.m., Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rain of 1 to 2 inches is possible.
