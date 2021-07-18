 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flea market to reopen after fire
0 comments
top story

Flea market to reopen after fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
fire2

Fire fully engulfed one of the buildings at the Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City early Saturday.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF AVOCA VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENT

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City will reopen today after an early morning fire on Saturday.

First responders were called to the flea market along U.S. Highway 11E before 1 a.m. One of the market’s buildings was completely engulfed in flames and began spreading to a nearby building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters from Piney Flats, Avoca, East Sullivan, Sullivan County, Hickory Tree and the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Bluff City Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services responded.

The building was destroyed by the fire, which remains under investigation, according to the Bluff City Fire Department. Crews spent Saturday investigating and removing the rubble.

Due to the fire, the flea market closed Saturday. It will reopen today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Thank you to all who have reached out and have expressed concern,” the flea market said in a written statement on Facebook. “Everyone involved is okay and no personal injuries were sustained. We appreciate you all and our community, and especially our first responders as we navigate through this unfortunate time.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts