Flea market to reopen after fire

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. — The Tri-Cities Flea Market in Bluff City will reopen today after an early morning fire on Saturday.

First responders were called to the flea market along U.S. Highway 11E before 1 a.m. One of the market’s buildings was completely engulfed in flames and began spreading to a nearby building.

Firefighters from Piney Flats, Avoca, East Sullivan, Sullivan County, Hickory Tree and the Bristol Tennessee Fire Department responded to the blaze. The Bluff City Police Department, Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services responded.

The building was destroyed by the fire, which remains under investigation, according to the Bluff City Fire Department. Crews spent Saturday investigating and removing the rubble.

Due to the fire, the flea market closed Saturday. It will reopen today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Thank you to all who have reached out and have expressed concern,” the flea market said in a written statement on Facebook. “Everyone involved is okay and no personal injuries were sustained. We appreciate you all and our community, and especially our first responders as we navigate through this unfortunate time.”