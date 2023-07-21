BRISTOL, Va. — Three men and two women face a wide range of drug charges after the execution of a search warrant at an apartment complex.

On July 19 the Bristol Virginia Police Department executed a search warrant at Johnson Court Apartments, located at 170 Euclid Ave. H-8, Bristol, Virginia.

Items police reported seizing during the search warrant were four firearms, about 2,000 blue pills believed to be fentanyl, approximately 11 ounces of methamphetamine, a powder substance suspected as fentanyl, more than $3,000 in cash and one vehicle. The street value of the fentanyl pills is estimated at approximately $40,000.

As a result of the execution of the search warrant the following individuals were arrested:

Jacob Austin Roe, 27, Bristol, Virginia, is charged with possession with intent to distribute over 100 grams of meth and fentanyl, possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II drug and distribute a weapon of terrorism [fentanyl]. He was held without bond.

Tyrell M. Williams, 20, Chattanooga, Tennessee, is charged with separate counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and meth, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, and distribute a weapon of terrorism [fentanyl]. He was held without bond.

Kailyn Rose Carberry, 24, Bristol, Virginia, is charged with possession with intent to distribute both fentanyl and 100 grams of meth, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug, distribute a weapon of terrorism [fentanyl]. She was held on a $2,000 secured bond.

Dewayne Lynell Evans Jr., 25, of Chattanooga, faces possession with intent to distribute both meth and fentanyl, distribute a weapon of terrorism [fentanyl], possessing a firearm while possessing schedule I or II drugs and receipt of a stolen firearm. He was held on a $7,500 secured bond.

Jessica McDonna Mcnew, 34, of Morristown, Tennessee, is charged with possession with intent to distribute both meth and fentanyl, distribute a weapon of terrorism [fentanyl] and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II drug. She was held on a $2,500 secured bond.

The search warrant was obtained as a result of a joint investigation with the Bristol Virginia Police Department, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police.