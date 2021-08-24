Five died in vehicle crashes over the weekend in the region

The Dodge was unable to brake in time or avoid striking the Rogue, the VSP said. The two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Route 58, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, Van Lowe, 85, of Abingdon, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he died later that day, the release states. He was wearing a safety belt.

The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old woman from Morristown, Tennessee, was not injured, according to the VSP. She was also wearing a safety belt.

The second fatal crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Friday on Fig Tree Road, less than a mile north of Government Road, according to VSP Trooper W.L. Stumbo. Billy Ray Owens, 47, was driving a motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, when he came to a curve and ran off the right side of the road, police said.

Owens, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, where he died later that night, according to the VSP.

Sullivan County