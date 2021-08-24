Five died in vehicle crashes over the weekend in the region

The weekend was a deadly one on the region’s highways -- with four fatalities in Southwest Virginia and one in Sullivan County, Tennessee.
The crashes occurred from Friday through Sunday. In Southwest Virginia, there were two fatalities in separate wrecks in Washington County, one in Smyth County and another in Scott County.
Three of the fatalities fell in the jurisdiction of Virginia State Police First Sgt. M.R. Willis.
“This is an unusual weekend for us. I’ve never had three fatalities in my area in one weekend,” said Willis, who covers Bristol plus Scott and Washington counties.
“There were three different scenarios,” Willis said. “You have a myriad of factors that contributed to these crashes.”
Willis advised: “Wearing a seat belt is always the best thing that you can do when you get in a vehicle.”
All the crashes remain under investigation.
Washington County
A two-vehicle wreck at 1 p.m. Friday killed an Abingdon man, according to an investigation by Virginia State Police Trooper J. Peck.
The crash occurred at the intersection of U.S. Highway 58 and state Route 708. According to a VSP news release, a 2019 Nissan Rogue was traveling east on 58 when the driver attempted to make a left turn onto Route 708 and pulled into the path of a westbound 2003 Dodge Ram 2500, police said.
The Dodge was unable to brake in time or avoid striking the Rogue, the VSP said. The two vehicles collided in the westbound lanes of Route 58, police said.
The driver of the Nissan, Van Lowe, 85, of Abingdon, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he died later that day, the release states. He was wearing a safety belt.
The driver of the Dodge, a 30-year-old woman from Morristown, Tennessee, was not injured, according to the VSP. She was also wearing a safety belt.
The second fatal crash occurred around 3:40 p.m. Friday on Fig Tree Road, less than a mile north of Government Road, according to VSP Trooper W.L. Stumbo. Billy Ray Owens, 47, was driving a motorcycle, a 2011 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, when he came to a curve and ran off the right side of the road, police said.
Owens, who was not wearing a helmet, was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, where he died later that night, according to the VSP.
Sullivan County
A Bluff City woman died in a wreck Saturday in the 1300 block of Chinquapin Grove Road in Bluff City. A preliminary investigation determined that a 2001 Ford Mustang, driven by Sierra McGrady, 35, of Bluff City, was traveling west on Chinquapin Grove Road when the vehicle’s right tires dropped off the roadway, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle came back upon the roadway and crossed the center line, striking a 2006 Chevrolet van head-on, police said, the SCSO said in a news release.
McGrady was killed and the driver of the van was transported to a local hospital with injuries, the release states.
Smyth County
A Saltville teen died after a wreck Saturday in Smyth County, according to VSP Trooper W.B. Deskins.
The crash occurred at 3:50 a.m. Saturday on state Route 91, less than a mile north of state Route 632, police said. A 1994 Toyota RS pickup was traveling north when it came through a curve, crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the highway and struck a cliff embankment, according to a news release. The vehicle then spun back into the roadway.
The driver, James D. Carter, 18, of Saltville, was not wearing a safety belt and was partially ejected from the vehicle, according to police.
He was transported to Johnston Memorial Hospital, where he died later that morning, police said.
Scott County
An Ohio man lost his life after a wreck around 6:45 a.m. Sunday in Scott County, according to the State Police. The single-vehicle crash occurred on U.S. Highway 23, just outside Gate City, police said.
A 2013 Ford F-150 was traveling south when the driver lost control, ran off the left side of the road and through the median, police said. The truck continued through the northbound lanes and off the roadway, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on Daniel Boone Road, the VSP said.
The driver, Lonnie H. Lane, Jr., 80, of Somerville, Ohio, died at the scene, according to police. He was wearing a safety belt, the VSP said.
jtennis@bristolnews.com | @BHC_Tennis